CAMBRIDGE — An Andover man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with sex-related offenses.
Kobe M. Perry, 19, was arraigned Thursday by Judge Gregory Chickris on two counts of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault and one count Class A misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse.
According to one of the sexual assault charges, Perry is alleged to have committed an act of sexual penetration by use of force with a woman on or about July 19. The second sexual assault charge alleges he committed an act of sexual penetration with a different female who was unable to give knowing consent between Feb. 8, 2018, and May 1, 2018.
The misdemeanor charge alleges he committed an act of sexual abuse with a victim whose initials match the prior charge who was between the ages of 13 and 17 between Feb. 8, 2018, and May 1, 2018.
Charges were filed Wednesday, when Judge Terry Patton set bond at $150,000. At his arraignment Thursday, Judge Chickris ruled that Perry should have no contact with the alleged victims and no contact with minors under the age of 18. An Aug. 19 preliminary hearing was set and the public defender's office was appointed to the case.