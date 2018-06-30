POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Tiger Woods ran off four straight birdies and finished the front nine with seven consecutive one-putt greens. Unlike Francesco Molinari and Abraham Ancer, he couldn’t keep it going Saturday in the Quicken Loans National.
Ancer and Molinari each handled the scorching heat on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and shared the lead going into the final round.
Ancer birdied two of his last three holes for the lowest score of his career, an 8-under 62, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at a first PGA Tour victory. Ancer has never been in the top 10 going into the final round in 22 previous starts.
Molinari also is going for his first official PGA Tour victory, though that comes with an asterisk. He won a World Golf Championship in Shanghai in 2010, though the PGA Tour did not recognize the HSBC Champions as an official win until a year later.
They were at 13-under 197, two shots clear of Ryan Armour (68) and Zac Blair (66).
Woods was six shots behind, the seventh straight tournament he has been at least five shots behind going into the final round. It sure didn’t sound that way, and for most of the round, it didn’t look that way.
“It was frustrating because I played better than what my score indicates,” Woods said. “I thought that 10 under would have been a good score for me to end up at for the day, and I could have easily gotten that today on the back nine.”
LPGA
Ryu closes in on 3rd major: So Yeon Ryu broke away on the closing holes Saturday at Kemper Lakes to take a three-stroke lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The 28-year-old South Korean star birdied the 14th and 15th holes to jump ahead of Canadian Brooke Henderson and finished with a birdie on 18. She shot a 5-under 67 on another scorching afternoon to get to 11-under 205 and move a step closer to her third major victory.
Henderson was second. She bogeyed Nos. 14 and 16 in a 70.
South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park was 7 under after a 71, and American Angel Yin had a 68 to get to 6 under.
Ryu won the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration for her major victories. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic two weeks ago in Michigan for her sixth LPGA Tour victory.
Henderson — the KPMG winner at Sahalee in 2016 and runner-up to Danielle Kang at Olympia Fields last year — led most of the afternoon. On a day when temperatures climbed well into the 90s, she was leading by two strokes at 10 under.
Senior Open
Kelly loses lead, then regains it: Jerry Kelly squandered the lead, then regained it, and will head into the final day of the U.S. Senior Open with a one-shot advantage over David Toms.
Kelly shot 1-over 71 on Saturday at The Broadmoor to finish at 4 under. He three-putted from inside of 2 feet on the 12th hole for a double bogey that briefly cost him the lead.
Toms shot a bogey-free 66.
Tim Petrovic had a 71. He briefly led after making birdie on No. 14, but bogeyed three his last four holes to finish two out of the lead, tied with Kirk Triplett (68).
Another shot back are Brandt Jobe (66), Paul Goydos (70) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (73), whose only birdie of the day came on a chip-in from the side of the 15th green.