You can raise your glass for another great cause on Saturday, with the 10th anniversary of the Wine Walk in the Village of East Davenport, to benefit Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.
Starting at 2 p.m. (the walk technically begins at 3), stop by one of three booths at the Historic East Village Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or at the park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets. For a $25 donation, you get a wristband and commemorative 10th Anniversary 2019 Wine Walk glass and a map of over 25 participating stores, all while listening to live music.
Every store will have a different wine, and the walk runs through 6 p.m. The parking lot in the back of Camp McClellan Cellars (11th and Jersey Ridge Road) will have representatives from multiple wineries serving wines that are not on the Wine Walk, as well as beer tasting. Six live musicians/bands will play folk to blues and everything in between to enhance the tasting atmosphere.
Last year, attendance was over 1,350 participants, raising thousands of dollars for Gilda’s Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Local, domestic and imported wines will be offered as well as samples from the local homebrew community and a non-alcoholic option.
Among participating Village locations will be Hope's Bridal, Plaid Rabbit, Calla, Here's The Scoop, Just Because, Baked Beer & Bread, Eleven17, Wide River Winery, Isabel Bloom, Saints, Mary's Diamonds & Jewelry, Brew, Rudy's Cantina, Royal T's, Bayside Bistro, Lagomarcino's, and Grumpy's.
Free of charge, Gilda’s Club provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. For more information, visit gildasclubqc.org.