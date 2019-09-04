Anyone can do astronomy. While I definitely recommend getting out to an observing event like the ones Popular Astronomy Club puts on, it might be difficult to shell out some Ben Franklins for a nice telescope of your own. Nevertheless, you can absolutely enjoy astronomy from your own backyard or a nearby park without a bunch of fancy equipment. You can get started in astronomy tonight.
And, yes, this makes a wonderful project for kids. Sometimes, it may be helpful to have a picture to visualize what I talk about in this article. More information is available in the pdf document attached to this column on the newspaper's website.
Check out the moon. You may not have considered it before, but simply viewing the moon is doing astronomy. Tracking the phases of the moon and appreciating why it goes through phases can be just as exciting as seeing Saturn through a telescope for the first time. First, what do you call the moon? I had a professor in college who mandated that we called it moon and not the moon. The thinking went something like, “You wouldn’t call me the Ian.” moon is the object’s proper name, so why include the word “the?” The same argument goes for sun. I’ll leave the debate up to you, but it is kind of fun and challenging to try to remove the word “the” from your speech.
In any case, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, is a great evening to start observing the moon. Grab a notebook and a pencil and head out to the backyard or a field where you can see the sky. Choose somewhere free of tall trees. Head out in the evening around 6 or 7. Barring any weather or clouds, you should definitely be able to see the moon high up in the sky. If it is cloudy, just head out sometime over the weekend around the same time. With your pencil, sketch and describe in words what the moon looks like. Does it look full, as in you can see the full circle? Or does it look like a crescent? Write down what date and time you observed the moon.
Do it all again on or around 9 or 10 p.m. Sept. 9 and then again on or around 11 p.m. or midnight Sept. 13. If that is getting too late for the kids, you will still be able to see the moon a little bit earlier in the evening before bedtime. Those times are when the moon is up highest in the sky. Keep doing this over an entire month (times and dates can be found in the pdf), and you will have yourself a beautiful moon calendar and observation record. If you go and observe the moon every couple of days for an entire year, you will see that the moon seems to go through eight phases about every 30 days.
Next, let us learn why the moon goes through phases. The moon does not produce its own light and only reflects light from the sun. So, the geometry of where the sun, Earth and moon are relative to each other determines what we see here on Earth. Grab a friend, a flashlight and a basketball or soccer ball. Give the friend the flashlight and have him or her point it toward your head. You hold the ball out in front of you at arm’s length and let the ball block all of the flashlight’s light. The flashlight is the sun, the ball is the moon, and your head is the Earth. What you see is how us Earthlings would “see” the moon in this geometry. This set-up (Earth – moon – sun in a straight line) is called new moon, and we actually can’t see the moon here on Earth because we don’t see any of the side of the moon that is being illuminated. You will see the basketball or soccer as being “dark.” Because the moon doesn’t produce its own light, we can’t see the moon when it is in between us and the sun.
Keeping the ball held out at arm’s length, start to turn in a circle. As you turn, you will start to see a little bit of light creeping over the side of the ball. After even a small turn, you will see a crescent moon start to form on the ball. After a quarter turn, you will see half of the moon-ball illuminated. This is called a first quarter or third quarter moon, depending on which direction you are turning. The term quarter comes from the fact that the moon has gone through one-fourth or three-fourths of its 30-day cycle. When you get to the point where your head is in between the ball and the flashlight, you will have to move the ball vertically upward a bit in order to see a full moon-ball illuminated. This happens in reality, too, as the moon’s orbit isn’t flat with respect to the Earth’s orbit around the sun. We call this geometry (moon – Earth – sun in a straight line) full moon. Keep turning around in a circle and see if you can observe all eight phases. See the pdf for the names and geometries of all of them.
Finally, once you think you've got it, return to your drawings in your observation record. Try to match your drawings (what you saw on a given night) to the geometry of the three objects. From now on, whenever you see the moon, I want you to think about this. Visualize the three objects in space. Ask yourself why the moon phase looks the way it does. Just remember, if you can see the right side of the moon, it is waxing or getting bigger. You should be able to see more of the moon in the coming nights. If you can see the left side of the moon, it is waning or getting smaller. You should be able to see less of the moon in the coming nights. My wife, Rachel, likes to think of it like “turning the pages of a book.”
I like astronomy because it is exciting and challenging to think about the intricate dance of the objects in the sky. As Richard Feynman would say, “It is fun to imagine.” Ultimately, it may be expensive to live on this Earth, but at least we get a free billion-kilometer trip around the sun every year. And we have this amazing companion in the moon, even though it is kind of going through a phase right now.