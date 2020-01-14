- Strengthen sanctions against Russia
- Renew committments to the UN and NATO
- Restore American leadership by rebuilding and fully funding the State Department
- Rebuild a relationship with Cuba that leads to lifting the embargo
- Strengthen relationships with Japan, South Korea and Asian Pacific countries
- Support negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians that leads to a two-state solution
- Rejoin the Iran Nuclear Agreement
- Extend the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty
- End the war in Afghanistan and bring all troops home within four years
Amy Klobuchar