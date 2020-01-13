- Ban bump stocks, high capacity ammunition feeding devices and assault weapons.
- Close the gun show loophole.
- Put universal background checks in place.
- Direct the CDC to study gun violence as a public health issue.
- Sponsored legislation called the 'boyfriend loophole,' which prevents people who have abused dating partners from buying or owning firearms.
- Direct the Department of Homeland Security to resume its work tracking right wing extremism, including white nationalism, and make lynching a federal hate crime
Amy Klobuchar