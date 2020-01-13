You are the owner of this article.
Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar

Democratic Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar talks to the crowd at Ross' Restaurant, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Bettendorf.

 GARY KRAMBECK /
  • Ban bump stocks, high capacity ammunition feeding devices and assault weapons.
  • Close the gun show loophole.
  • Put universal background checks in place.
  • Direct the CDC to study gun violence as a public health issue.
  • Sponsored legislation called the 'boyfriend loophole,' which prevents people who have abused dating partners from buying or owning firearms.
  • Direct the Department of Homeland Security to resume its work tracking right wing extremism, including white nationalism, and make lynching a federal hate crime
