Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar

  • Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and pledges to enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement her first day as president.
  • Bring back the gas mileage standards.
  • Hold the fossil fuel industry accountable by ending federal tax subsidies to companies for oil exploration and production.
  • Bring back the Clean Power Plan and negotiate stronger emission standards for states. 
  • Keep carbon emissions in check is by imposing a carbon tax on companies based on their output of carbon dioxide
  • Invest in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, provide incentives for tougher building codes and promote rural renewable energy
