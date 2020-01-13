- Klobuchar is a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal and pledges to enter the United States back into the Paris Climate Agreement her first day as president.
- Bring back the gas mileage standards.
- Hold the fossil fuel industry accountable by ending federal tax subsidies to companies for oil exploration and production.
- Bring back the Clean Power Plan and negotiate stronger emission standards for states.
- Keep carbon emissions in check is by imposing a carbon tax on companies based on their output of carbon dioxide
- Invest in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, provide incentives for tougher building codes and promote rural renewable energy
Amy Klobuchar