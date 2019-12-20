Amelia Rursch, fr., Rockridge
  • Updated
Amelia Rursch 2019.png

A. Rursch

Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed eighth at Three Rivers Conference meet, earning all-conference honors.

