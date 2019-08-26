Coach: Carey Sodawasser (5th year, 23-44-8)
2018: 10-10, 0-5 Big 6; lost 2-1 to Mon-Rose in 1A regional finals.
Assistant: Julian Sodawasser.
Returning starters: Sr.: Sean O’Hern (D). Jr.: Austin Fitch (F). Soph.: Isiah Gallegos (M), Jamie Diaz (M/D), Nelson Acosta (M).
Key newcomers: Fr.: Francisco Rodriguez (M), Giovanni Gonzalez (F/D), Ethan Ware (M), Nico Murga (M/D), Nathan Acosta (F/M).
Sodawasser: “We will have some challenges this year with 17 of 23 players being Fr/Soph. But their talent will give us some quality wins and success.”