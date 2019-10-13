ROCK ISLAND -- When it comes to the site of today's Class 1A Peru St. Bede girls' golf sectional, Alleman head coach Abby Frideres has very fond memories.
As a Pioneer senior 10 years ago, Frideres shot an 84 to capture an individual regional championship and help lead her team to its one and only regional title to date.
Now, Frideres returns to Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley with her squad in the sectional round for the first time since 2013. Last year, they missed a sectional berth by six strokes.
"Last year, we came up six strokes shy to Rockridge, and what's funny is that we beat them by six for third place this year," she said. "It's very satisfying to get this chance to come to sectionals."
In terms of Alleman advancing to Friday's 1A state meet in Decatur for the first time since its lone trip 10 years ago, Frideres is keeping expectations somewhat tempered.
"We're happy to make this year's goal, which was to get to sectionals. That's where we are at this point," she said. "This is a big accomplishment for our team. We're looking to have a good round, enjoy the day and hope we can at least send two or three to state."
Whether they advance to state or not, the Pioneers are looking forward to the challenges of today's sectional round, and using that to build for the future.
"That's where we're at," said Frideres. "We're really excited to get the opportunity to play here against some really good schools."
Rocks hope to break 20-year state drought: Third-place finishers at the 2A Galesburg Regional, the Rock Island girls' golfers are making the 20th anniversary of the program's last state-qualifying team.
Sectional-bound for the first time since 2011, the Rocks head south to the O'Fallon Sectional with hopes of ending that decades-long drought, but at the same time keeping expectations in check.
"We haven't talked about (state) too much," said Rock Island coach Shari Thompson. "They're just happy to make it here and to do the best they can."
Senior Josie Pennington is coming off a second-place regional finish, losing in a playoff to Washington's Teyah Palmer, but she will be making her sectional debut. Classmate Bailey Tripilas is in her second sectional meet, while junior Charly Heber-Spates has reached this round in all three of her prep seasons.
"Two of our three seniors (Thompson and Emma Beierlein) hadn't advanced before," said Thompson. "This was their last chance, and they really wanted to get here."
As much as anything, Thompson is proud of the poise her team showed in last Thursday's regional round, overcoming a rough start to edge Dunlap by three strokes for the third and final sectional berth.
"We started off pretty slow on the first nine," she said, "but then we pushed up our scores and did a really good job on the second nine holes."