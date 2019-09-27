Tonight: 7 p.m. at Bob Reade Field. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. On the air: WJRE-FM 102.5, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: After surrendering just 535 total yards in its first three games, Geneseo allowed 282 yards (264 rushing) to Sterling last Friday. ... The Pioneers threw for 219 yards last week against Moline with Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sharing the quarterback duties. That will continue, according to coach Todd Depoorter: "We will keep playing both guys because I like their strong characteristics and production."