6., All Sweat Productions presents: Green Day tribute

All Sweat Productions will present the music of Green Day at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Redstone Room, River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Tickets, at $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show, are available at www.eventbrite.com for the show that is for those 19 and older (minors must be accompanied by parent or guardian.) The Redstone Room at River Music Experience is a standing-room-only concert venue with a limited amount of seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.