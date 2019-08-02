Big names are in town to help the Mississippi Valley Fair (2815 W. Locust St., Davenport) celebrate its 100th anniversary. The nightly grandstand entertainment at 8 p.m. continues Thursday with country star Jake Owen, the 37-year-old Florida native who this spring released his latest record, “Greetings From ... Jake.”
It includes Owen’s seventh career No. 1 hit, "I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” plus special collaborations with Kid Rock (“Grass Is Always Greener”) and YouTube sensation Lele Pons (“Señorita”). Rolling Stone named “Drink All Day” in its list of “Country and Americana Songs You Need To Hear Now.”
Owen teamed with award-winning producer Joey Moi, who steered many of his career-defining hits including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “Alone With You” and “Beachin.’”
Friday is veteran heavy-metal rockers Tesla, whose hits include “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi.” “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” “Love Song” and “The Way It Is.” Tesla, together since the '80s, says its music is better described as blues metal, according to teslatheband.com.
Saturday is Nickelback, whose classics include “How You Remind Me,” “Far Away,” “Burn It To the Ground,” and “Gotta Be Somebody.” The international superstars have amassed 50-million-plus units sold worldwide, more than 23 chart-topping singles and 1.5 billion YouTube views.
The fair's last night is country superstar Brad Paisley, the 46-year-old West Virginia native who's won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His 11th studio album, “Love and War,” was released in 2017, his ninth straight to debut #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
Concert admission is by FunCard only, which is $85 and good for all the shows; there are no tickets sold for individual shows. They're available at Hy-Vee stores, or by calling 563-326-5338.