A 12-year-old boy was shot to death in an alley by Marquette Street. Davenport Police are asking for help with the case
A 12-year-old boy succumbed almost immediately to a bullet wound to the chest after dropping his bike and running down a Davenport alley to es…
Fifteen alleged members and associates of the Lowrider Street Gang—based out of Davenport—have been charged with 37 counts of racketeering.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
A Moline man was arrested Thursday morning by the Davenport police department on two charges of sexual abuse of a minor.
A Bettendorf man was arrested Wednesday on three charges of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of twelve.
City of Davenport officials are working with Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corporation for the construction of a warehousing and distribution operation that officials say could create more than 1,000 permanent jobs.
The Rock Island County board will downsize from 25 members to 19.
Iowa Mourns: Larry Sonner, Methodist minister who married lesbian couple against church doctrine, dies of COVID-19
Rev. Dr. Larry Sonner waited about a week to turn himself in.
A Quad-City man will serve 18 years in federal prison for distributing heroin that resulted in the death of an East Moline man.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, 45, after the officer kept his knee on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes, minutes after he was non-responsive. The case touched off worldwide protests, some violence and a national reckoning around racism and policing.