× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

You'll find appetizers, steaks, pasta, seafood, barbecue and more at Aircraft Grill, which opened in February at 2401 69th Ave., Moline, in the building that formerly housed Bare Bones BBQ and before that the Omelet Shop near the Quad City International Airport.

Appetizers include portobello mushroom fries, cheese curds, breaded calamari strips and more. Aircraft also offers a handful of salads, to which you can add chicken, salmon or sirloin; a slew of sides, including coleslaw, salad, broccoli, french fries, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes and more; a variety of burgers and sandwiches; chicken and pasta dishes; smoked barbecue dishes; seafood; steaks; and more.

Aircraft Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, call 309-524-4983, or visit aircraftgrill.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0