Economic hit from COVID-19 could stall a rebound from a wet 2019

Tuttle said he had seen “extremely wet” conditions over the past two weeks while driving through northern Illinois and parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. And although that does not guarantee 2019-like planting delays, “We need a good four-to-five-week dry period, late April through May, to get this crop established,” he said.

Planting season in Illinois generally runs from early April to early June, varying in different regions of the state. Many farmers last year, especially those in the most flooded areas of the state, were planting well into June and even into July.

If June 2020 comes along and farmers have yet to plant corn, Tuttle said, some may forgo planting and instead activate the “prevented planting” payments in their crop insurance coverage.

“If there's wet spots in the Midwest and it's June 1, I think some of those farmers will just wait it out and take prevent plant,” he said.

Illinois farmers are projected to be among the top states in acreage gains from last year if all acres are planted.

According to the report, Illinois farmers expect to plant the most acres of soybeans and second-most acres of corn, behind Iowa. Illinois ranked first and second, respectively, in production of each crop last year.

The prospective plantings report is compiled by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service using survey results from more than 80,000 farm operators during the first two weeks of March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0