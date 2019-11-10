VanHyfte leads Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ja'Tavia Tapley scored a career-high 18 pointson7-of-12 shooting, sophomore Jayde Van Hyfte had her first career double-double, and No. 20 Arizona State beat Army 83-51 on Sunday.
Tapley — a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from USC, where she started 26 games last season — tied her career best with four steals and Van Hyfte finished with 12 points and career-high 10 rebounds. Robbi Ryan also scored 12 points for Arizona State.
The Sun Devils (2-0) scored 15 of the game's first 17 points and never trailed.