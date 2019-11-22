José Abreu agreed to a $50 million, three-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, eight days after the first baseman accepted Chicago's qualifying offer of a $17.8 million, one-year deal.
Abreu receives a $5 million signing bonus payable on July 1 and salaries of $11 million in 2020, $16 million in 2021 and $18 million in 2022 as part of the agreement announced Friday. Chicago is deferring $4 million of his 2022 salary, payable in equal installments each July 1 from 2023 through 2026.
He gets a full no-trade provision for 2020 and has the right to block deals to 10 teams in 2021 and five in 2022.
"From the moment he stepped into the major leagues, José Abreu has been a leader on the field and in the clubhouse," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "He has consistently delivered run production at a historic pace, and with each passing season, his leadership role within our clubhouse — with both American-born and Latin-American players — has repeatedly grown. It's certainly no surprise that both José and the White Sox were comfortable with a multiyear commitment moving forward."
Abreu, who turns 33 in January, hit .284 with 33 homers last season. His 123 RBIs were second to Anthony Rendon's major league-best 126 for Washington.
Yankees, Ellsbury in tussle: The Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.
New York general manager Brian Cashman sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
According to the person who spoke with the AP, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team's permission.
Ellsbury is owed more than $26.2 million as part of his $153 million, seven-year contract: more than $21.1 million for the final guaranteed season plus a $5 million buyout of a $21 million team option for 2021. If Ellsbury is not paid, nearly $21.9 million would come off the Yankees' luxury-tax payroll next year.
New York's decision to not pay him was first reported by the New York Post.
The players' association can file a grievance challenging the conversion of the contract to nonguaranteed. Cashman and Boras did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Now 36, Ellsbury hit .264 with 39 homers, 198 RBIs and 102 stolen bases in 520 games in six seasons with the Yankees. He injured a muscle in his right side early during spring training in 2018, developed a bad back and had surgery that Aug. 6 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip. He experienced plantar fasciitis in his right foot during his rehab program before spring training this year.
Ellsbury spent his first seven seasons with Boston and was in All-Star in 2011, and arrived in New York with a .284 career average, 104 homers, 512 RBIs and 343 steals for Boston.
AP Source: Mariners prospect lands deal: The Mariners are locking up Evan White for the future before he ever plays a major league game. Seattle and White have reached agreement on a $24 million, six-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The contract is expected to be finalized sometime next week. MLB.com first reported the agreement.
The 23-year-old White was the 17th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft out of Kentucky. From the time he joined the Mariners system he's been regarded as the club's first baseman of the future because of his excellent defense and a solid bat.
White joins the likes of Philadelphia's Scott Kingery and the Chicago White Sox Eloy Jiménez, who signed long-term deals with their teams before ever making it to the majors. What makes White unique is he has yet to play above Double-A, yet Seattle is showing how much it believes in White's potential by making this commitment.
Seattle sees White as a major part of its future core, along with fellow top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis, Logan Gilbert, Justin Dunn and Justus Sheffield.
White should have a chance to earn the starting job at first base during spring training as the Mariners used eight different players at first last year. Austin Nola and Daniel Vogelbach had the most games there, but Seattle thinks White is a better defender.
White hit .293 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs at Double-A Arkansas last season. In parts of three seasons in the minors, White has hit .296 with an .832 OPS.