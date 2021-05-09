A Year of Incredible Nurses

The COVID-19 pandemic and the year 2020 were without a doubt the most unique and significant clinical and operational challenges faced by our nurses of this generation.
March of 2020 began with much fear and uncertainty as there was so much uncertainty with what exactly was going to change or how that would impact healthcare and our individual lives. The nursing staff looked at the threat head-on and chose to serve their community no matter what was thrown their way. Looking back now at everything that they have gone through, we as leaders are incredibly humbled and proud of the team we have and the self-sacrifice these nurse heroes demonstrated in the most difficult of circumstances.
In the beginning, we had the benefit of time seeing what was happening in other cities and countries as Covid-19 spread, but there were still many unknowns for the eventual impact on the Quad Cities and Muscatine directly. One thing was clear, the commitment of our nurses in stepping up to the plate when our team needed them the most. These nurses demonstrated their strength in intelligence, intuition, innovation, flexibility, altruism, and accountability while serving in an ever-changing and uncertain environment without losing their core compassion for others, even understanding that they put themselves at risk. It was profound to see the way our nurses interacted with their patients and their families who couldn’t come and visit them while taking on any duty as needed with “all hands on deck” to fight for the common good. Their kindness and compassion assured everyone was treated with dignity and respect and took care to the next level.
Daily Incident Command calls were held to assess the situation and when changes would come, our nurses would answer the call without hesitation or question. In the late fall and early winter, our local healthcare systems were especially strained, forcing nurses to work long shifts, extra shifts, and shift any focus away from themselves to the vulnerable patients who needed them most. They have been our superheroes this past year so it’s easy to forget that they are human as well. They are tired, stressed, and unable to truly break away to recover from the impact of the pandemic so we ask you to join us in giving our nurses the respect, love, and appreciation they deserve and need as we move into an ever-changing future.
We just simply want to say thank you to all of the nurses in our community who have carried us through this past year. There are no words or accolades that could ever suffice for all you have sacrificed but we offer our gratitude and utmost respect. The toll it has taken is tremendous and we need more talented and caring people to step into these shoes now more than ever. Answering a call to the nursing vocation and dedicating yourself to this rewarding profession is what will truly make a difference as we look to the future.
This is a year that we will never forget as our world and lives changed daily, but we will always remember the heroic, calm, and caring women and men who showed up each and every day to care for others and we are honored to walk amongst these giants.