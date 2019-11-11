The season goes on for the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, but already the Titans are reaping some of the rewards for their success.
With the 11-0, top-seeded Lincoln Trail Conference champions gearing up for Saturday's 1 p.m. Class 1A quarterfinal showdown with fellow unbeaten Morrison, six of their players earned first-team All-LTC honors, including four unanimous selections.
Leading that group is the senior trio of lineman Tevin Baker, wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner Julian Samuels and offensive tackle/linebacker Drake VanHyfte.
VanHyfte was a unanimous selection on both sides of the ball, with Samuels a unanimous offensive selection in addition to earning first team on defense and special teams; Baker was a first-team pick on both sides of the line.
Two more Titans earned unanimous first-team kudos — junior quarterback Coltin Quagliano and senior defensive back Isaac Shaw; Shaw was a second-team offensive selection at wide receiver, and Quagliano a second-team special teams pick.
Rounding out A-W's group of first-team honorees was junior running back Reece Gripp, the Titans' second-leading rusher behind Quagliano.
All in all, Annawan-Wethersfield had 10 of its players earn all-conference honors.
Junior lineman Logan Troxell earned second team on both offense and defense, with classmate Kale Nelson a second-team pick at offensive end. Junior linebackers Brady Kelley and Mitch Lambert also earned second-team status.
Mercer County (7-4), which advanced to 2A's second round and won its first playoff game in six years, had a trio of first-teamers. Junior linebacker Matthew Gray was a unanimous defensive choice, while junior lineman Trace Seefeld was honored both offensively and defensively and senior defensive back/punter Seth Speaker was first team on defense and special teams.
Speaker was also a second-team pick on offense at wide receiver, where he was joined by junior running back Braden Williams, the Golden Eagles' leading rusher. Gray was an honorable-mention offensive pick at end, and senior Seth Crawley earned honorable mention at linebacker.
Class 1A playoff qualifier and first-time postseason participant Ridgewood (6-4) had three first-team all-conference selections among its 11 All-LTC honorees.
Offensively, the duo of junior end Lucas Althaus and sophomore wide receiver Lucas Kessinger were first-team offensive honorees, as was junior linebacker D.J. VanHouten on defense; Althaus also earned honorable mention on the defensive line.
Senior lineman Alex Johnson was a two-way second team pick for the Spartans, as was classmate and QB/DB Logan Nodine.
Junior running back Colton Stahl also earned second-team honors, while the quartet of senior Weston Brown (DB/KR) and juniors Brant Casteel (OL), Payton Catour (P) and Jarrett Lund (LB) were honorable mention.