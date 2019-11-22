KEWANEE — Lena-Winslow will bring an offense that has cranked out 5,354 total yards and is averaging 48 points per game to town this afternoon.
However, the Annawan-Wethersfield defense, particularly its top-flight linebacking corps led by senior Division I prospect Drake VanHyfte, feels it is up to the challenge the Panthers present in today's Class 1A football semifinal.
"Our whole linebacking group this year has been outstanding," said VanHyfte, a recent selection to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association's 1A All-State first team. "We try to be the most physical group out there, flying to the ball and making plays. As a whole, our defense has stepped up and made plays, which is a big key to our success so far."
Led by VanHyfte's 146 tackles (including 75 solos), 35 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks, the top-seeded Titans look to take that last step toward next Friday's state championship game at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.
That step is this afternoon at 1 when fellow 12-0 Lena-Winslow and its high-powered ground game comes to Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.
"Le-Win is a great team with great athletes," said VanHyfte. "They run a similar offense to what we've seen the past couple of weeks, which is great preparation for us. It gives us a better understanding of what type of offense they'll run against us."
Lining up alongside VanHyfte in A-W's bid to reach the state finals for the first time in the co-op's history is junior Mitch Lambert, the Titans' second-leading tackler with 75 total stops.
Lambert's classmates Tuker Miller (36 tackles), Brady Kelley (34), Reece Gripp (33) and Kale Nelson (31) add further linebacking depth.
"Obviously, Drake is a big part of it. The rest of us try to do our part," said Lambert. "Our coaches always talk about doing your 1/11th, and it all works out. Everyone does their job along with our defensive line and our defensive backs."
Much like A-W's offensive skill players do, Lambert feels the work of his teammates in the trenches have created opportunities for the Titan linebackers to become such a powerful force.
"It starts with the guys up front; we just work off of what they do," he said. "We couldn't make our tackles without them. Everyone has their job to do."
Now, the Titans are focused on today's job, and nothing else.
"We look at every game as just being the next game," said Miller. "We never think too big or too small; we try not to get to overworked about any game, especially one like this. Like Coach (Logan) Willits says, it's the next step.
"You tell yourself it's the next game, and we're going to play this like any other game."