Tonight: 7 p.m. at Goff-Stahl Field in Cambridge. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA. On the air: WKEI-FM 102.1, regionaldailynews.com
GameNight: Up against an unbeaten foe for the second straight week, the A-W Titans look to continue strong play that has them ranked No. 4 in 1A. ... The Titans have allowed just 14 points in the last three games. ... Ridgewood did not move the ball much in the second half of last week's 20-6 win over Mercer County and that won't work against an A-W team that can score points. ... A-W averages 36.4 points per game and Ridgewood 31.8.