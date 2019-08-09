This weekend, Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents the latest production in its Barn Owl Series (all directed by women), "She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen, directed by Jaclyn Marta. This comedic adventure uses the world of fantasy role-playing games and a dash of '90s nostalgia to illustrate ways people deal with family, friendship, monsters, and moving on.
Agnes Evans is mourning the death of her younger sister Tilly. The two were not particularly close, but when Agnes finds Tilly's “Dungeons and Dragons” notebook, she continues Tilly's campaign in hopes of learning more about who her sister was. Agnes enlists the help of a "dungeon master" named Chuck to lead her through Tilly's imaginary world.
Their adventure reveals real-world secrets about Tilly's life that Agnes never expected to find, and through the game, she learns how to grieve for the sister she never truly knew in real life.
“In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and '90s pop culture, the acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all,” says a synopsis at samuelfrench.com.
A review of a 2015 production at denverpost.com said: “It’s droll, witty and geeky in the best sense of the word, full of magical realism in the form of villains and scenarios familiar to 'Dungeons & Dragons' fans. But you don’t have to be a gamer to love this show....”
Performances at Playcrafters (4950 35th Ave., Moline) are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8, or $5 for members/season-ticket holders), available at playcrafters.com or 309-762-0330.