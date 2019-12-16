A.J. Shoemaker, sr., Alleman
A.J. Shoemaker, sr., Alleman

Tied for 40th in Class A state finals, helping Pioneers to s sixth-place team finish; T12 Brown County Sectional; tied for seventh individually at Kewanee Wethersfield Regional; earned All-Western Big 6 second-team honors with seventh-place finish.

