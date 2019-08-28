ONEIDA — A 2011 ROWVA graduate, Grant Gullstrand was part of the first Mid-County co-op football team in the fall of '10.
The former standout lineman, who was also a part of the AlWood & ROWVA co-op that preceded Mid-County, returns to familiar ground as the Cougars' new head coach, in addition to serving as athletic director of his alma mater.
"It's exciting," said Gullstrand, who played at Monmouth College. "It's everything I wanted wrapped up in one job, a dream come true. To come back home. ... it's as if the stars aligned, everything working out the way it did."
Coming off two-year stints as an assistant coach at Monmouth-Roseville and then Galesburg, Gullstrand inherits a Mid-County club that finished 6-4 last fall and qualified for the Class 3A playoffs as well as placing third in the Lincoln Trail Conference with a 5-2 mark.
With five returning two-way starters back, Gullstrand's goals for his first year at the helm include accomplishing a first for the co-op — make the playoffs in consecutive seasons.
"That's something we talk about every day," he said. "No team has made the playoffs back-to-back since the co-op started. We're pushing the seniors and the upperclassmen toward that goal, to be the first team to do that."
Even with the graduation of several key players, Gullstrand feels that goal can be achieved.
"As long as we keep working hard, it's a possibility," he said. "The energy has been very good, and we've gotten better every single day."