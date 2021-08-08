6 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $219,900

Looking for an extra large home? Here it is in the Broadway District*Meticulously maintained by the same owner for 58 years! On the main level, you'll find a beautifully updated eat-in kitchen, Living room w/fireplace, Family rm, spacious Dining rm w/HW floors & 2 built-in china cabs, Bedroom, full bath with vanity and an office / laundry room. Upstairs offers you 5 oversized bedrooms, 3 w/walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms - one with hidden claw foot tub! Choose any bedroom to be your Primary BR! Walk-up attic is ready to be finished-all is newer including the windows! The basement has a second kitchen with appliances, family rm, 3/4 bath, bonus room w/ bar & a storage room. Side door entrance too! Extensive covered front porch received a new roof & flooring in '19. Covered back porch w/speakers, is just off the kitchen and is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping! Det 2 car garage w/ workshop + extra parking pad. Roof-'14 Furnace A/C '17, water heater '13. Electrical & wiring '15.