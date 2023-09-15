Imagine strolling this 12.5 wooded acreage to find a trickling creek, open spaces for recreational activities, and wooded groves to observe nature and the changing seasons. Welcoming you home is a grand circular drive and dramatic portico as you prepare to enter this massive six-bedroom brick home. It features over 7500 sq. ft. of finished space, including a walkout basement with exposed windows in the family room, billiards area, and three bedrooms. Under the garage is a 45 x 26 finished gym or hobby area having its own furnace and storage. The kitchen features a large walk-in pantry, granite counters, a warming drawer in the island, new floor tile, and is open to the spacious eating and gathering area where there is access to a huge deck. A wall of windows in the living room overlooks the acreage with incredible views!!! The master suite has two walk-in closets, jetted tub, vessel sinks, and oversized tile shower. Laundry on the main level. Heated 4-car garage! 8.8 miles to QC International Airport. This absolutely beautiful property is a rare find!