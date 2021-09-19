This is a must see custom built ranch home planned, designed and built by a licensed professional engineer (Current Home Owner), with a unique architectural front porch with 4 brick arches (5'x35'), composite deck (12'x16') and a concrete patio (16'x26') and this house is surrounded by an environmentally sound landscaping design with large shade trees and ornamental bushes located in Rock Ridge school district. Many updates over the past 5 years, including new composite deck, new vinyl siding, new roof, GE double oven, new water heater (2020). This house is conveniently located on Turkey Hollow Road and can reach Rock Island and Moline downtowns within 15 minutes. It offers a total 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths including finished area of 1,975 SF on main floor and 1,500 SF downstairs with a total finished area of 3,475 SF. This is a great place to raise a family away from town and yet close access to city amenities. All measurements are approximate. (Buyer/Agent to verify)
5 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $248,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
Rock Island High School soccer players told they couldn't board charter bus because they were carrying the flag of Mexico
- Updated
The bus driver was from a charter company the district had hired to transport the team.
- Updated
Deere & Co. employees under the United Auto Workers Local 865 union voted to pass strike authorization on Sept. 12.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
COVID-19 claimed another life in Rock Island County over the weekend and numbers from the county show young people remain a large portion of the newly infected
- Updated
Theo's Java Club barista Myah Ackerland is working against the clock and competition to buy the shop and keep it serving Rock Island.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.