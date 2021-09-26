This is a must see custom built ranch home planned, designed and built by a licensed professional engineer (Current Home Owner), with a unique architectural front porch with 4 brick arches (5'x35'), composite deck (12'x16') and a concrete patio (16'x26') and this house is surrounded by an environmentally sound landscaping design with large shade trees and ornamental bushes located in Rock Ridge school district. Many updates over the past 5 years, including new composite deck, new vinyl siding, new roof, GE double oven, new water heater (2020). This house is conveniently located on Turkey Hollow Road and can reach Rock Island and Moline downtowns within 15 minutes. It offers a total 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths including finished area of 1,975 SF on main floor and 1,500 SF downstairs with a total finished area of 3,475 SF. This is a great place to raise a family away from town and yet close access to city amenities. All measurements are approximate. (Buyer/Agent to verify)
5 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $225,000
