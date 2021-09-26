 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $225,000

5 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $225,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Taylor Ridge - $225,000

This is a must see custom built ranch home planned, designed and built by a licensed professional engineer (Current Home Owner), with a unique architectural front porch with 4 brick arches (5'x35'), composite deck (12'x16') and a concrete patio (16'x26') and this house is surrounded by an environmentally sound landscaping design with large shade trees and ornamental bushes located in Rock Ridge school district. Many updates over the past 5 years, including new composite deck, new vinyl siding, new roof, GE double oven, new water heater (2020). This house is conveniently located on Turkey Hollow Road and can reach Rock Island and Moline downtowns within 15 minutes. It offers a total 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths including finished area of 1,975 SF on main floor and 1,500 SF downstairs with a total finished area of 3,475 SF. This is a great place to raise a family away from town and yet close access to city amenities. All measurements are approximate. (Buyer/Agent to verify)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News