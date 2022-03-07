You are sure to fall in love with this contemporary open concept 5 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath tri level home. The beautifully updated kitchen has granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances and water filtration system. Laundry nook is located next to the kitchen with a pantry and additional storage. You'll enjoy the abundance of natural sunlight from the vaulted ceiling skylights in the dining room that also has sliders to a large wrap around deck. The primary bedroom has a nice sized closet and sliders to a private deck. The rec room boasts built in oak cabinets with a bay window including a window seat with storage. The lower level has an L shaped family room, perfect for entertaining, with a gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1/2 bath and a den. The possibilities are endless with the oversized landscaped level double lot that has an additional 1 car garage for all your toys. The 3 car garage has walkup up storage as well. This one won't last long!!
5 Bedroom Home in Silvis - $299,900
