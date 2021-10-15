5 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $599,000

If you've ever wanted your very own piece of paradise with million dollar views, this stunning 5 bedroom lake house on 2 acres is the one for you! The main floor boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous ceilings in the living room. The open kitchen, with large island, is perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, or use the walk out to get to the hot tub on the deck. You will have your own floating dock complete with an electric boat lift and a swim area with a ladder, which was done in 2019. There is also a swim beach directly across from the property. On top of the 3 car attached garage, there is a separate 2 car garage for boat storage. Start each morning out sipping coffee on the beautiful porch redone with maintenance free decking. You will be able to enjoy the incredible views year round from the gorgeous living room or the 4 seasons room. The home also has a full house solar system. See it with your own eyes- schedule a showing today!