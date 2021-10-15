If you've ever wanted your very own piece of paradise with million dollar views, this stunning 5 bedroom lake house on 2 acres is the one for you! The main floor boasts an open floor plan with gorgeous ceilings in the living room. The open kitchen, with large island, is perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with a jacuzzi tub, or use the walk out to get to the hot tub on the deck. You will have your own floating dock complete with an electric boat lift and a swim area with a ladder, which was done in 2019. There is also a swim beach directly across from the property. On top of the 3 car attached garage, there is a separate 2 car garage for boat storage. Start each morning out sipping coffee on the beautiful porch redone with maintenance free decking. You will be able to enjoy the incredible views year round from the gorgeous living room or the 4 seasons room. The home also has a full house solar system. See it with your own eyes- schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Deere & Co. has issued this statement early today.
Meet the Homecoming Queens from Assumption and Bettendorf. They're both on the honor roll. Plan to study science in college. And are living with cancer.
- Updated
This year's homecoming queens for Bettendorf and Assumption high schools have more in common than their crowns.
- Updated
Union workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night.
UAW and Deere and Co. could not come to an agreement before a midnight deadline. It's the Quad-Cities' largest strike in a generation.
Deere and Co. workers are expected to walk out if no deal is reached Wednesday.
As John Deere union workers mull their first strike since 1986, some report dissatisfaction with working conditions and their union representation. They also say they feel they are empowered by the company's high profits and a national labor shortage.
- Updated
The Iowa Department of Public Safety confirmed Thursday that a Scott County man who was shot by a Davenport police officer Wednesday night died from his injuries.
Striking UAW workers are picketing outside of several John Deere properties in the Quad-Cities.
- Updated
Thousands of workers are preparing to picket tonight unless the parties can resolve a bitter contract dispute.
Figure out if your state is going to tax your Social Security benefits in retirement.