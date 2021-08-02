5 Bedroom Home in Sherrard - $285,900

This beautiful home features 5 large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with over 3000 sqft of finished space. The walk out basement is ready to be finished with your own personal touches or simply enjoy as is. Enjoy the view of the lake from your own private deck. Updates per seller: New Roof in 2018, New A/C Units in 2019 and 2020, New Furnace, New Stainless Steel Appliances in 2018, New Water Heater prior to closing and much more. You will have access to the Fyre Lake Golf Course, 3 Lakes, 2 Beaches, Tennis Courts and Park. Vacation from home! Only 20 minutes from the Quad Cities. #LiveTheLakeLife