5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $895,000

Through the tree lines streets of Wildwood, at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, sits the all brick estate on 1.4 acres welcoming you home to your own private enclave. Upon entering the double doors, a grand 2 story foyer will be sure to impress any visitor. High ceilings, wide hallways/doorways and spacious rooms make parties and large gatherings fun and comfortable. Open & bright kitchen features tons of storage, counter space and Neff cabinetries. (Note the heart shaped coffered ceilings. It really is the heart of the home.) Main level is completed with an office or an option with a main level master suite. Tranquil master suite with spa-like bath and walk in closet.Each bedroom features a walk in closet, private bath and office/study area. Almost 3,000 SQFT from the walk out basement complete with kitchen, rec room, bedroom, bathroom and storage room. Not to mention the home theater perfect for a movie night. Enjoy the wooded scenery and wild life year round from every room.