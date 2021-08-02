Through the tree lines streets of Wildwood, at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, sits the all brick estate on 1.4 acres welcoming you home to your own private enclave. Upon entering the double doors, a grand 2 story foyer will be sure to impress any visitor. High ceilings, wide hallways/doorways and spacious rooms make parties and large gatherings fun and comfortable. Open & bright kitchen features tons of storage, counter space and Neff cabinetries. (Note the heart shaped coffered ceilings. It really is the heart of the home.) Main level is completed with an office or an option with a main level master suite. Tranquil master suite with spa-like bath and walk in closet.Each bedroom features a walk in closet, private bath and office/study area. Almost 3,000 SQFT from the walk out basement complete with kitchen, rec room, bedroom, bathroom and storage room. Not to mention the home theater perfect for a movie night. Enjoy the wooded scenery and wild life year round from every room.
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DNR says bobcats aren't interested in adults — but watch your kids and pets.
While answering a call for assistance late Wednesday night, Davenport police officers encountered an armed person, prompting a standoff at a residence.
'Tragic and unfortunate circumstance': No charges pressed against Moline officer who hit and killed 13-year-old cyclist
- Updated
No charges will be pressed against a Moline police officer who hit and killed a 13-year-old cyclist with her squad car in May.
- Updated
Allegations of sex abuse at an elementary school, later reportedly proven to be false, are at the center of a discrimination lawsuit against the district.
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred in Moline on July 25.
New federal courthouse to be built downtown Rock Island. But it won't be at the former county courthouse.
- Updated
A United States federal courthouse is returning to downtown Rock Island.
- Updated
Whether Moline-Coal Valley students will return to classrooms with masks next month is still undetermined after a heated meeting Monday in which board members heard from 17 people who weighed in on the topic.
Since the cameras went live in March, nearly 40,000 fines have been levied totaling $2,749,775.
- Updated
Family and friends of a Davenport man who was shot by police in 2018 gathered to celebrate his birthday Tuesday night.
- Updated
A Davenport man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Riverdale. He has not been identified.