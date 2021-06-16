This beautiful American 4 square could be your chance at a piece of history. This grand 5 + bedroom home is ready to be restored to its former glory. This home was designed by George P. Stauduhar, a prolific architect living in Rock Island. He designed some well known Rock Island landmarks, i.e., Villa de Chantel, Potter House, Sacred Heart Church and the John Looney residence. Character and craftsmanship are found throughout this magnificent home. The leaded glass doors will amaze you with their beauty and intricate design and open into a spacious foyer with a coffered ceiling. Your guests will be astonished at the beauty and detailed craftsmanship this home has to offer. You will find the parlor to your left and living room area to the right upon entering. The kitchen was fully remodeled 7 years ago and is equipped with custom cabinetry and granite counter tops and tile back splash. The large dining room has a built in china cabinet with intricate detailing and leaded glass.
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $89,700
