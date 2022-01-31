 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $240,000

  • Updated
Fantastic opportunity. This is a rare find. 5 bedroom Ranch home with walk-out basement, 2 car attached garage and an amazing yard backs up to a peaceful wooded setting and plenty of space to enjoy outdoor activities. This home has had many updates in the recent past but is in need of finishing, some projects have not been completed. Wall has been removed between bedrooms 2 and 3, door for one bedroom has been removed and covered. Listing shows as 5 bedroom, currently used as 4. Please call with questions or ask your agent to share additional document. Home is an estate, sold as is where is with no warranties expressed or implied. Opportunity knocks!

