Must see this gorgeous home with tons of improvements! This brick home features arched entry to the front porch, hardwood flooring, 9' ceilings on the main floor, living room features faux fireplace with built in shelving, leaded glass windows and custom built window seat with storage. The dining room opens to the living room with large windows and barn door. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with exposed original brick, island, pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and access to the deck/patio through sliding door. Two bedrooms on the main level and 3 bedrooms upstairs with remodeled full bathrooms on both levels. The basement has been finished with built in bar for additional seating. The 3 car garage was built in 2016. Per seller; Electrical/Windows/Insulation '08, Waterproofing/Bsmt windows/Sliding door/Deck/HVAC/Roof '09, Doors/Plumbing'10, Basement finish '11, Kitchen '13, Main flr bath '19, Living/Dining remodel/insulation '20, Upper Windows (7) '21
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $209,900
