***Accepted offer in progress, will continue to accept back up offers**Standing proud on its double lot overlooking one of the famous streets of the Broadway District, this stately Colonial Revival has been restored with the integrity of the original historical features. Intricate details of the quarter sawn oak trim work and hardwood floors, popular from the 1890-1960 era, will awe you, like soaring pocket doors, gorgeous built-in bookcase flanking a tiled gas fireplace insert & majestic pillars. The original tile floor is a favorite as you enter the front door vestibule. Instantly you'll notice the wood trimmed window seat as you begin your way up one of the two staircases! Gorgeous built-in buffet and beamed ceiling in the dining room, a modern renovated kitchen with farmhouse sink & soapstone counters, 5 bedrooms on the same level upstairs, breathtaking stained glassed windows, and an amazing attic that could be play room, art or music room, anything!
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $185,000
