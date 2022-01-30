Fantastic Home in a Great Location! 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 3 Bedrooms Upstairs with a half bath on the upper level as well! Beautiful Flooring and Spacious Living Space. Gorgeous Harwood Floors in the Living Room and 5th Bedroom on the main floor. Recently Updated Vinyl Plank Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. Beautiful Updated Vanity in the Bathroom. Updated Carpeting. Lots of Closet Space throughout the home and Unique Built-In Cabinet & Shelves in one of the rooms. Lots of Cabinet Space in the Kitchen and charming scallop details. Lots of natural light flows through the windows. Huge Basement with a built in Bar. Large 2 Car Garage! Move In Ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $149,900
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
Former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating inmate sentenced to one year of court supervision
A former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating an inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.
A Rock Island County Circuit Judge on Thursday denied a motion to delay the trial of a former Moline police captain accused of shooting at two people from his car in 2019.
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
Parolee who also is a registered sex offender charged with battering, severely injuring 14-month-old
A parolee from the East Moline Correctional Center, who also is a registered sex offender in Illinois, is charged with battering and severely injuring a 14-month-old child in Colona.
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a warrant alleging he sold methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group twice in December.
A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee.
Rock Island Police have identified and arrested the third subject in an armed robbery that left one robber dead and one injured on Jan. 18.
The City of Davenport is being sued by the family of a woman who died as a result of a high-speed police chase in 2019.
The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.