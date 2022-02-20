5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $134,900

Fantastic Home in a Great Location! 2 Bedrooms on the Main Level and 3 Bedrooms Upstairs with a half bath on the upper level as well! Beautiful Flooring and Spacious Living Space. Gorgeous Harwood Floors in the Living Room and 5th Bedroom on the main floor. Recently Updated Vinyl Plank Flooring in Kitchen and Bathroom. Beautiful Updated Vanity in the Bathroom. Updated Carpeting. Lots of Closet Space throughout the home and Unique Built-In Cabinet & Shelves in one of the rooms. Lots of Cabinet Space in the Kitchen and charming scallop details. Lots of natural light flows through the windows. Huge Basement with a built in Bar. Large 2 Car Garage! Move In Ready!