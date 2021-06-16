5 Bedroom Home in Rock Island - $119,900

Handy Mans Hottest Special!! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom is a great buy for someone who isn't afraid of some sweat equity. AC/Furnace replaced in 2018 and new roof in 2019.You will appreciate the original 1930's hardwood floors; and the gorgeous wainscoting with original woodwork. Enjoy the 1 acre lot in the serene and highly coveted Watch Hill location with a large master bedroom with his and her closets with a separate dressing room for that royalty that's inside all of us. Enjoy your breakfast tea on the walk out patio. This one won't last long, grab your favorite agent and book a showing now. Home is being sold as- is, where-is, seller to make no repairs.