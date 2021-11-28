Don't miss your chance! Well-maintained and large, this 5 BR home is located in Reynolds, IL! Walking in, you'll noticed a mud room with large closet off to the side. The main level offers tons of SF with a spacious formal dining and living room! The kitchen is open with floor to ceiling cabinets and a full main bath and a laundry room next to it. Off to the side, you'll find the 1st spacious bedroom and the remaining 4 BR are located upstairs. One of the bedrooms can only be access through the master bedroom and has its own closet. New Water heater and new furnace! Schedule an appointment today! Property sold as-is.
5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $99,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."
- Updated
The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson has identified the two women found dead in a car at an East Moline park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Former KWQC TV6 news anchor Gary Metivier will run for the Scott County Board Supervisors in 2022 as a Republican.
A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for assisting a meth ring operated by her boyfriend
- Updated
Rock Island Alderman Dave Geenen, Ward 7, has resigned from City Council, effective immediately.
- Updated
A man died Friday after being struck by a car in Davenport.
In the 15 years that have passed since a multimillion dollar home in Bettendorf was destroyed by fire, the number of career firefighters in the city has nearly doubled.
- Updated
Moline and Rock Island police are investigating robberies that occurred in their cities Tuesday.
- Updated
It is both a neighborhood sign and a sign of the times.