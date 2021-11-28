 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $99,000

5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $99,000

5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $99,000

Don't miss your chance! Well-maintained and large, this 5 BR home is located in Reynolds, IL! Walking in, you'll noticed a mud room with large closet off to the side. The main level offers tons of SF with a spacious formal dining and living room! The kitchen is open with floor to ceiling cabinets and a full main bath and a laundry room next to it. Off to the side, you'll find the 1st spacious bedroom and the remaining 4 BR are located upstairs. One of the bedrooms can only be access through the master bedroom and has its own closet. New Water heater and new furnace! Schedule an appointment today! Property sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Train wreck at Alleman

The protest of Sharon Weiss, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, that "we have not left the room" reminded me of a Warren Harding quote: "I have no trouble with my enemies...but my damn friends...they're the ones that keep me walking the floor nights."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News