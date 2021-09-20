Don't miss your chance! Well-maintained and large, this 5 BR home is located in Reynolds, IL! Walking in, you'll noticed a mud room with large closet off to the side. The main level offers tons of SF with a spacious formal dining and living room! The kitchen is open with floor to ceiling cabinets and a full main bath and a laundry room next to it. Off to the side, you'll find the 1st spacious bedroom and the remaining 4 BR are located upstairs. One of the bedrooms can only be access through the master bedroom and has it's own closet. New Water heater and new furnace! Schedule an appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $134,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rock Island High School soccer players told they couldn't board charter bus because they were carrying the flag of Mexico
- Updated
The bus driver was from a charter company the district had hired to transport the team.
The city of Davenport will hold off on renewing a liquor license for a Davenport bar following a recent shooting.
- Updated
Officers were spotted crawling for evidence after apparent incident.
- Updated
A Bettendorf man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder for allegedly suffocating his brother to death in November.
- Updated
A motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a crash on North Pine Street in Davenport.
- Updated
The Davenport man is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Rock Island County officials want to use COVID relief funds to give employees $2,000 bonuses. The idea has been tabled until December.
- Updated
A plan to give all Rock Island County employees one-time bonuses from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds has stalled.
- Updated
Police said the incident appears to have been an accident.
- Updated
A motorcyclist is dead after an accident Wednesday in Mercer County.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.