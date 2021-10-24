Don't miss your chance! Well-maintained and large, this 5 BR home is located in Reynolds, IL! Walking in, you'll noticed a mud room with large closet off to the side. The main level offers tons of SF with a spacious formal dining and living room! The kitchen is open with floor to ceiling cabinets and a full main bath and a laundry room next to it. Off to the side, you'll find the 1st spacious bedroom and the remaining 4 BR are located upstairs. One of the bedrooms can only be access through the master bedroom and has its own closet. New Water heater and new furnace! Schedule an appointment today! Property sold as-is.
5 Bedroom Home in Reynolds - $109,000
