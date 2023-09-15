Magnificent home high on the bluff with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mississippi River from almost every room! Home & 2.3 acre lot have been meticulously maintained, designed & landscaped. Feel the warmth & elegance the moment you enter the spacious 2-story entry w/winding stairway featuring custom hand painted walls, custom iron railing & decor. Entertain many & enjoy as you prep meals in this bright & cheery gourmet kitchen with 2 ovens, oversized Sub-Zero fridge/freezer & 13 ft quartz island to gather around...all while looking out over the river, heated salt water pool & hot tub (featured in Aqua Magazine). The open main floor design allows you to view the 3000 sq ft deck w/pergola & cozy firepit. Master suite overlooks the bluff & pool deck with unencumbered river views plus attached private sitting room. Two sided fireplace w/custom mantle separates master bedroom & spacious bath with walk-in shower & seperate jet tub. Additional 3 upper level bedrooms feature private baths. Walk-out lower level features an English Style Pub with a fabulous full wet bar, billiard room, Sauna, guest bedroom & bath plus 2 oversized storage areas with back stairs to kitchen. Bonus of surround sound speakers throughout & whole house generator. Recent updates 2022: 2 new sliding doors, 3 new windows, 2 new high rise toilets, 2 new H2O heaters, 2 new upscale garage doors , gas stove & oven. Check out this VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mWnbZVohjls