5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $409,900

  • Updated
Check out this spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 1.24 acre home in Port Byron! This homes main level features include the living room with gas fireplace, formal dining, informal dining, kitchen, 4-seasons room, .5 bathroom and laundry/mud room near the 3 car garage. The upper level houses 3 guest bedrooms, guest full bathroom, the master bedroom with gas fireplace, walk-in closet and master bathroom! The walkout lower level includes 5th non-conforming bedroom, recreation room with fireplace and surround sound capabilities, bar, and access to the hot tub and above ground heated pool! Schedule your showing today!

