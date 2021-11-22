 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $364,900

5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $364,900

5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $364,900

Fall in love with this beautiful almost 2 acre home with country living close to the Quad Cities! The home features a large outbuilding (58 foot x 28 foot) that's even heated and cooled and a large in ground swimming pool. Enjoy the convenience of a gas fireplace on those colder nights, which also vents to the basement! The finished basement is a walk-out, perfect for an in-law suite. Newer appliances and roof (2017); enjoy clean well water. Come put your finishing touches on this home to make it your home-sweet-home! The home includes a 14 month home warranty covering appliances mechanicals and so much more. Seller is offering a $3,000 flooring credit with an accepted offer. That means you get to pick out the color and style of flooring you want!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy
Education

Orion school building plans leave 1 teacher unhappy

  • Updated

WHAT WE KNOW: The Orion School District has been working on a building project that would add an early-learning center and STEM classrooms at the grade school, new HVAC units at the middle school and new entries at both the grade school and high school, among other projects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News