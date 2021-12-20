 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $349,900

Fall in love with this beautiful almost 2 acre home with country living close to the Quad Cities! The home features a large outbuilding (58 foot x 28 foot) that's even heated and cooled and a large in ground swimming pool. Enjoy the convenience of a gas fireplace on those colder nights, which also vents to the basement! The finished basement is a walk-out, perfect for an in-law suite. Newer appliances and roof (2017); enjoy clean well water. Come put your finishing touches on this home to make it your home-sweet-home! The home includes a 14 month home warranty covering appliances mechanicals and so much more. Seller is offering a $3,000 flooring credit with an accepted offer. That means you get to pick out the color and style of flooring you want!

