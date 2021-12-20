Fall in love with this beautiful almost 2 acre home with country living close to the Quad Cities! The home features a large outbuilding (58 foot x 28 foot) that's even heated and cooled and a large in ground swimming pool. Enjoy the convenience of a gas fireplace on those colder nights, which also vents to the basement! The finished basement is a walk-out, perfect for an in-law suite. Newer appliances and roof (2017); enjoy clean well water. Come put your finishing touches on this home to make it your home-sweet-home! The home includes a 14 month home warranty covering appliances mechanicals and so much more. Seller is offering a $3,000 flooring credit with an accepted offer. That means you get to pick out the color and style of flooring you want!
5 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alleman High School Athletic Director Grant Iles has resigned from his position.
- Updated
A Moline woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for stealing social security and disability benefits paid to the bank account of her deceased mother.
A few things I thought this lifelong area resident would never see in the Quad-Cities in the middle of December: A shirtless jogger, people mo…
- Updated
Amarion Nimmers has already made a name for himself as one of the best high school players in the area, but he isn’t playing for himself. He is playing for his Mom.
Thursday briefing: Shots fired in Rock Island, a local COVID warning, and parishes help Afghan families resettle in the Quad-Cities
Last night was quite a windy end to a record-breaking day for sunshine and high temperatures.
- Updated
The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has identified the interim team that will lead Alleman High School while a replacement for Sara Stroud, Alleman's recently resigned principal, is found.
- Updated
The East Moline School District has paused in-person classes for two of its programs because of COVID-19.
- Updated
The taps are installed, the bar has been built and the furniture has arrived inside Pour Bros., a pour-it-yourself tap room located in the former O'Rourke building at 1209 4th Ave., on the edge of downtown Moline.
A pending railroad merger would nearly triple the number of trains per day traveling through the Iowa Quad-Cities, raising concerns among Davenport and Bettendorf leaders about noise, safety and the implications for future riverfront development and access.
- Updated
The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.