5 Bedroom Home in Orion - $235,000

Beautiful 2 Story home waiting for its next owner! There is 18 x 12 deck with an above ground pool, fully fenced yard, huge shed w/loft and patio area. New roof, siding and gutters in 2014. New sliding glass door in 2021 & new roof on the shed in 2019. 5 bedrooms and plenty of room for storage. Great location, within walking distance from Orion schools and the park!

