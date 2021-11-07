 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $79,900

Moline, IL Investment opportunity now available. This 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home is currently leased for $850 per month with the tenants paying all utilities. This property can also be purchased as part of a package with other Dj Props LLC, listings at a reduced price. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all aspects of the Home. Please allow 48 hours notice for all showings.

