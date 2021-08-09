5 Bedroom Home in Moline - $359,900

Easy living in unique open floor plan in a quite, private wooded neighborhood. 3105 sq ft of finished living. Living Room has Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and 25 foot wall of floor to ceiling windows overlooking the large deck and wooded ravine. 640sq ft master suite has wall of windows with wooded view, crown molding and en-suite bath featuring jacuzzi tub, 2 person walk in shower and dual vanities. Spiral staircase to lower level family room w/wood burning (gas starter) fireplace and a large 5th non conforming bedroom. 1000 sq ft patio outside on lower level. Extra garage storage (22x16) with overhead door. Bedrooms all have large closets with tons of extra storage in halls. Fenced side and back yard with brick patio off the main level. First floor laundry and a two car garage round out this cute, well cared for home that has a new roof, driveway, appliances & whole house generator. Nothing to do but move in!